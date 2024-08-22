GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi to overhaul its Climate Action Plan

Published - August 22, 2024 12:29 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai | Photo Credit: file photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the government has started the process of overhauling the city’s 2019 Climate Action Plan and that he will submit a new draft policy to the Centre within the next two weeks.

The Delhi government developed the 2019 Climate Action Plan to address the city’s climate change risks and vulnerabilities.

Mr. Rai said the revised policy will focus on seven critical sectors — electricity, water, waste, green cover, transport, health, and agriculture. He made the announcement after chairing a conference in which over 40 departments, experts, and officials convened to discuss the need to overhaul the five-year-old climate policy in light of the unprecedented heatwaves and record rain witnessed in the city.

“The rapid environmental degradation we have witnessed over the past few years prompted us to initiate a review of the 2019 policy. A stakeholder group was formed and meetings were held to discuss the necessary updates,” Mr. Rai said.

He added that the revised policy will also focus on urban planning with a focus on waste management so that the adverse impacts caused by gases produced from waste can be prevented. The other measures in the policy include having a 100% electric vehicle fleet for public transport and expanding the city’s green coverage.

Related Topics

Delhi / environmental issues / climate change

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.