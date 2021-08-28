Delhi to open colleges, coaching centres, schools for Classes IX-XII from Sept. 1

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the government has taken a decision to open all schools for students of Classes IX-XII, universities and coaching centres from September 1. Students will need written permission from their parents to return to educational institutions. Attendance will not be compulsory as classes will continue in the “blended” mode — online and offline classes.

The decision was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority after a joint committee submitted a report suggesting reopening of schools for all classes in three phases.

In the first and second phase, schools may be opened for students of Classes IX-XII from September 1, and Classes VI-VIII from September 8. After review of the two phases, the Directorate of Education may decide to reopen schools for primary and pre-primary students in the third phase.

Mr. Sisodia, however, said no decision has been taken regarding reopening of schools for students below Class IX.

“There has been massive loss of learning in the last 1.5 years. Online education cannot replace physical education, and our children have missed out on years of proper learning. Experts agree that online education cannot replace education that is attained in a classroom with a conducive environment,” said Mr. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister.

He added that 98% of Delhi government school teachers have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

The standard operating procedure for schools include instructing the head of school to plan a timetable as per the capacity/occupancy limit of the classrooms/labs following COVID-19 norms, and ensure proper arrangement for hand washing. It also advised for school schedules to be staggered to avoid crowding in classrooms and at main entrance/exit gates.

“Lunch breaks may also be staggered to avoid crowding, particularly as students will be removing their masks while having food. Head of schools need to get the timetable/schedule approved by the DDE (Zone),” the SOP added.

School have also been asked to provide campus counselling, guidance for students and offer emotional, trauma support for the new normal of stringent physical distancing, face mask guidelines and hygiene norms.

“Teachers are to ensure that they speak to each student and enquire about their well-being. They should provide counselling, emotional support to students and mentally prepare children for learning activities and thereafter resume academic activities,” read the guidelines prepared by the committee.