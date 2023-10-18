HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi to launch campaign to curb industrial pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai told reporters that 66 teams have been set up to keep an eye on the fuels being used in more than 1,700 industrial units in the capital.

October 18, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Gopal Rai. File

Gopal Rai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi government will run a month-long campaign to curb industrial pollution starting from October 20, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on October 18. He told reporters, in New Delhi, that 66 teams have been set up to keep an eye on the fuels being used in more than 1,700 industrial units in the capital.

"Though these units have shifted to natural gas, we will ensure that there's no laxity on their part," Mr. Rai said. The Minister had on Tuesday demanded that the Centre impose a complete ban on firecrackers and allow the movement of only CNG and electric vehicles in the entire National Capital Region in a bid to curb air pollution.

Mr. Rai, in a letter to Bhupender Yadav, his counterpart at the Centre, said the Delhi government has taken numerous steps to curb air pollution during the winter season. "But these steps will not be effective until Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh deal with the sources of pollution in the NCR region," he said.

“A report by independent environment think tank Centre for Science and Environment shows that 31% of Delhi’s pollution comes from sources within the national capital while 69% is from sources in NCR States,” he said.

Mr. Rai demanded that the Centre convene an emergency meeting to discuss solutions to the factors contributing to air pollution in the national capital.

“The States in the National Capital Region (NCR) should impose a complete ban on firecrackers and stubble burning in the entire region and allow only CNG and electric vehicles,” the Delhi Minister said.

Related Topics

pollution / environmental pollution / Delhi / New Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.