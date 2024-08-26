ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi to host International Education Fair on August 30

Published - August 26, 2024 11:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair will be held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath from 10 a.m. on August 30.

The event aims to bring together international universities, colleges, financial institutions and consulates, and provide guidance to students who aspire to study abroad. Visa counselling sessions, seminars on scholarships, and guidance on financial planning will also be part of the programme.

To register, scan the QR code or visit: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED

The Hindu Education Fair

