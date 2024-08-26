GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi to host International Education Fair on August 30

Published - August 26, 2024 11:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair will be held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath from 10 a.m. on August 30.

The event aims to bring together international universities, colleges, financial institutions and consulates, and provide guidance to students who aspire to study abroad. Visa counselling sessions, seminars on scholarships, and guidance on financial planning will also be part of the programme.

To register, scan the QR code or visit: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED

The Hindu Education Fair

The Hindu Education Fair

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / education / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.