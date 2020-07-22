Delhi to hold sero-survey every month, next one from August 1

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will conduct a serological survey every month to know the percentage of people in the city who have developed antibodies against COVID-19.

The next survey will be conducted between August 1 and 5.

Mr. Jain, while addressing a press conference, also commented on the results of a similar serological survey, which was released on Tuesday by the Central government. “Yesterday, the result of the sero-survey came out, and according to it, about 24% people, that is a quarter of Delhi's total population, have antibodies. That means a quarter of Delhi’s population was infected and has recovered. Most of these people didn’t know that they were infected,” he said.

“Now the government has decided that the sero-survey will be conducted every month. From 1st to 5th (August) and sample will be taken again for the survey,” he added.

In a serological survey, blood samples of random people across different age groups and areas of the city are collected from their houses and later tested in labs using antibody testing kits. A positive result means that the person has developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Jain said more samples than the previous survey will be collected for the next one. He said the Delhi government is working on making a detailed protocol of the survey, which will be conducted in both containment and non-containment zones.

He also said that the city is yet to attain herd immunity. “Experts have different views on this. They say herd immunity is developed when 40%-70% of the population has recovered from COVID-19. We have received the results for 24% of the population, and therefore we cannot say that in Delhi herd immunity has developed within the population,” the Minister said.

He also reiterated that it is up to the Central government to declare if there is community transmission of the virus in the city. “There has been a spread (of the virus) in the community. I have been saying this for the last two months. Community spread is a technical term and NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) or Central government will have to take a decision whether it is community spread or not,” Mr. Jain said.