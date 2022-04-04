Delhi to have summer action plan to fight pollution: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

April 04, 2022 16:37 IST

The Delhi Environment Minister stressed that 31% of the air pollution in the city is from local sources and the rest is from outside

The Delhi government will prepare a 14-point summer action plan to fight pollution in the capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

He said the plan will focus on open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover on the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies, parks, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming etc.

"We have decided to prepare a summer action like we have in winter to fight air pollution. Agencies concerned have been asked to prepare their respective plan by April 11," Mr. Rai said at a press conference.

The Minister stressed that 31% of the air pollution in Delhi is from local sources and the rest is from outside.