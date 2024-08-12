ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi to get light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers, says IMD

Updated - August 12, 2024 11:57 am IST

Published - August 12, 2024 11:30 am IST - New Delhi

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was recorded at 100% at 8:30 a.m.

PTI

File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The national capital is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers on Monday (August 12, 2024), India Meteorological Department (IMD) MD said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was recorded at 100% at 8:30 a.m.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 32 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 53 at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US