Delhi to get light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers, says IMD

Published - August 12, 2024 11:30 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The national capital is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers on Monday (August 12, 2024), India Meteorological Department (IMD) MD said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was recorded at 100% at 8:30 a.m.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 32 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 53 at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

