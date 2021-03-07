Delhi to get its own school education board: Kejriwal

‘It will conduct assessments throughout the year instead of only once a year’

The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday approved the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The move follows the government’s decision to commence the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ in schools from the new academic year.

The proposed board will conduct assessments throughout the year to develop holistic learning instead of once in a year assessment that focuses on rote learning, the Chief Minister said.

‘Global education’

“Our students will progress towards global education. The board will function in close alignment with national and international boards. The board will develop world-class education practices that will enable the shift in teaching-learning practices across Delhi,” he said during a digital press briefing.

“In the present education system, we assess a student at the end of the year for three hours, but in the new education board, we will assess students throughout the year. The entire system of education now focuses on rote learning, this has to change and emphasis has to be placed on understanding, and personality development,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal said assistance would be sought from international outfits, and global practices as well as teaching methods had been analysed so they can be incorporated in the DBSE.

High-end techniques will be used to impart education and conduct assessment, Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that the interests, needs and specialisations of each student would be taken into account by the DBSE to provide insights on what courses they should opt for.

“There are approximately 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. Most of them are affiliated with the CBSE. These schools will not become a part of the new board all at once; 20-25 government schools shall be included in the 2021-22 session,” he said.

“These schools are being chosen based on suggestions from students, teachers, and parents. Over the next four-five years, we hope to see all government and private schools being affiliated with the DBSE,” he added.

The board’s governance and coordination will be overseen by a governing body under the chairpersonship of the Education Minister. Members of the governing body will include education officials, experts from higher education, principals of government and private schools, teachers and parents as well as educationists from other spheres.

“I am very happy and excited to see Delhi Education Board’s initiatives towards quality education for all. Before joining politics, when I worked with various NGOs, I always felt that our system of education lags and it is only through its improvement that we will be able to solve the plethora of issues that our country faces,” he said.

“The DBSE will prepare students to take responsibility for their country, focus on making students good human beings beyond all religion, caste, and class differences, and enable students to emerge as job givers and not job seekers,” he added.

‘Funds for National Flags’

In a related development, sources said the Delhi government was preparing to allocate separate funds for the installation of the National Flag at various locations across the national capital.

Sources added that the government was also preparing to hold cultural events based on the lives of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh under the ‘Deshbhakti’ head for which it is likely to allocate funds in the 2021-22 Budget.