Delhi to get bus route navigation maps at 2,000 BQS in six months

May 18, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inaugurated a bus route navigation map at a bus queue shelter (BQS) at ITO that will provide people with accurate information of routes and destinations.

Mr. Gahlot announced that the Capital will get large-sized route maps with complete bus route number and destination across the city in six months.

The Delhi Transport Minister said that this map is especially designed for ocassional bus commuters. “An occasional commuter is often confused as to which bus will go where and the problem is further increased if one has to change buses in between. With these maps located at BQS, one can easily get a complete idea of the bus route number and the destinations. These maps use both Hindi and English, making it comfortable to be read by anyone. With world-class electric buses plying on the road, this is another step in making public transportation more convenient,” he added.

These navigation maps, installed in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, will be installed at 2,000 BQS in Delhi. The AAP government has allocated ₹27 crore for the same, including three years of maintenance.

With the promise to enhance accessibility, convenience and efficiency for commuters while providing them with accurate information and ensuring smoother journeys across the city, the maps will also provide seamless intermodal travel by incorporating information about nearby metro stations, ISBTs, hospitals and railway stations.

Further, the Delhi government is also working on implementing a Passenger Information System (PIS) at the BQS which will be similar to displays found at railway stations or airports. The PIS will provide real-time information on the exact arrival time of the next bus at the BQS, further enhancing the convenience of bus travel for commuters.