December 22, 2022 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will provide ₹700 crore to Delhi from the Central Road Fund (CRF) for the construction, repair and maintenance, and beautification of roads in the national capital. The decision was taken by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at a meeting with Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday, officials at the Raj Niwas said. Mr. Gadkari also directed NHAI to bear the cost of repairing and beautifying all its roads in the city.

