Delhi to get 244 MT more oxygen: Centre

Delhi would receive 244 metric tonnes more of oxygen on Tuesday, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement. Two oxygen express trains of the Railways carrying over 244 MT of liquid medical oxygen were on their way from Hapa and Mundra and were expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday, it said.

“With the arrival of two more oxygen expresses, Delhi would see nearly 450MT of LMO in 24 hours beginning early hours to May 4. Of the total 382 MT of LMO being delivered by Railways, nearly 244 MT would be meant for Delhi, which is nearly 64% of total load being delivered on Tuesday,” it said.

In addition, Telangana received its second oxygen express from Angul carrying 60.23 MT LMO and Lucknow would receive 79 MT from Bokaro on Tuesday, it said.

As the country grapples with the second wave of COVID-19 and a spike in demand of oxygen for patients, the Indian Railways has delivered 1,585 MT of liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (492 MT), Madhya Pradesh (179 MT), Delhi (464 MT), Haryana (150 MT) and Telangana (127 MT), according to the statement.

So far, 103 tankers have been delivered to the states and 33 more tankers are on their way.

“It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting States,” it said.