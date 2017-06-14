Delhi to get 20 air quality monitoring stations by October

Delhi to get 20 air quality monitoring stations by Oct.

The Capital will have 20 new ambient air quality monitoring stations by October, the Delhi government’s Environment and Forest Department said on Tuesday. The stations will be set up by October, in time for the peak pollution period — Diwali and winter. The officials said that the work order for setting up the stations would be issued soon. Currently, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has six air quality monitoring stations. The new stations will give real-time data on particulate matter, both PM10 and PM2.5, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, ammonia, benzene and weather parameters. Staff Reporter