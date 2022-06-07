Delhi

Delhi to get 100 more mohalla clinics

 

Delhi will get 100 more fully digitised Mohalla Clinics, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

“Many Mohalla Clinics have been fully digitised, with information about patients and their medical histories collected using tablets available at the clinics. Doctors will be able to learn about their patients’ medical histories with a single click,” he said.

The Capital currently has 519 Mohalla Clinics that offer free primary health care services to patients.


