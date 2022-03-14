‘Delhi to get 100 EV charging stations by June 27’

Adding 500 charging points will double Capital’s EV infrastructure: official

The Delhi government will establish 100 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by June 27 that will have a total of 500 charging points, of which 71 will be placed at metro stations, as per authorities.

“At these smart charging stations, EV owners will be charged under Rs 2/unit for charging their vehicles, compared to Rs 10-15/unit in other states. Delhi will have a total of 900 EV charging points soon,” Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. He added that the government has awarded tenders for the 500 charging points.

Jasmine Shah, chairperson of Delhi government’s charging infrastructure working group, said that this was the largest tender of its kind in India, which will double the present EV charging infrastructure of the Capital.

Mr. Shah added that in order to achieve its aim of providing an EV charging station every 3 km in Delhi, the government is working to ensure that under-served areas and outer Delhi get charging stations on a priority basis.

The bidding process was drafted in a Public-private partnership (PPP) model, and the government is providing land as well as infrastructure, including cabling and transmission for it. The private player will contribute with smart charging stations, staff and servicing.

Mr. Jain also said that in February, EVs contributed to more than 10% of the total vehicle sales in Delhi.