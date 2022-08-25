Delhi to draft plan to fight winter pollution

Minister Rai said the Delhi government will launch several campaigns to reduce air pollution as part of the plan

PTI New Delhi:
August 25, 2022 02:42 IST

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a crucial meeting to draft an action plan to fight air pollution in the city in winters. File Photo | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a crucial meeting on August 25 to draft an action plan to fight air pollution in the city in winters.

Mr. Rai said the Delhi government will launch several campaigns to reduce air pollution as part of the plan.

The minister will review the work done by various agencies in the last one year to reduce pollution, number of complaints received on the Green Delhi application, and the responsiveness of the departments concerned.

"At this meeting, we'll also review everything that happened during and after the previous winter season. Based on this, the Winter Action Plan will be finalised," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Mr. Rai also appealed to the governments of the neighbouring states to work with Delhi and implement anti-pollution measures to make the entire NCR free of air pollution.

Last year, the city government had implemented a 10-point action plan to check the worsening of air pollution in the winter season.

The plan focused on stubble burning, dust, burning of garbage, fireworks, installation of a smog tower, identification of more polluting sites, strengthening of green war rooms, and vehicular emissions.

