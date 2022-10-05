Delhi to dismantle last three COVID care centres as cases decline

Delhi LG V K Saxena, who is the chairman of the DDMA, said that Delhi could do a little better on the vaccination front

Authorities have stressed on the need to keep a continued vigil against COVID-19 in view of the festival season, even as they gave their nod to dismantle three remaining COVID care centres in the city and vacate the land.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting held on September 22, discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Out of a total of 1.33 crore beneficiaries eligible for the precaution doses, it was found that only 31.49 lakh (24%) had taken precaution doses till September 20, according to the data shared during the meeting.

In view of the festivals ahead, Mr. Saxena said there is a need for a continued and strict vigil.

This will be a critical period as people may ignore COVID-appropriate behaviour during festivals, he said.

“It is important to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and to create a mass awareness among the people to follow the same,” he said, according to the minutes of the meeting.

The DDMA also gave its nod to dismantle the COVID care centres erected on the properties of Radha Soami Satsang, Chhattarpur, Swan Kirpal, Burari, and Sant Nirankari, Burari and vacate their land.

It was also decided that the medical equipment would be transferred to the hospitals where it was needed.

There were 11 COVID care centres established in the national capital due to a spike in cases.

Out of these, one was run by the central government and the rest by the Delhi government. All but three centres were dismantled as the cases declined.

Delhi LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have given their nod to handing over of land to the concerned organisations but stressed that a proper inventory be worked out regarding the equipment, said the minutes.

Saxena also said that a proper plan for safe storage of equipment should be prepared, according to the minutes.