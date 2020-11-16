Delhi to conduct over 1 lakh tests a day

Centre to step in to increase ICU beds; 3,235 fresh COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths and 7,606 recoveries reported

At a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the Capital, it was decided that 750 ICU beds would be added for the virus-infected patients and the number of tests would be increased to over one lakh in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that COVID-19 have been on the rise since October 20 and while Delhi has sufficient number of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, the number of ICU beds are getting exhausted. “The Centre has assured that it will add 750 ICU beds at the DRDO facility to deal with the increased demand. They will also provide BiPAP machines to Delhi government hospitals so that ICU beds can be increased,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

A decision to increase the number of tests being conducted was also taken at the meeting. The Chief Minister said: “The number of tests will be increased to over 1 lakh with the ICMR’s help. Currently, we have been conducting approximately 60,000 tests, which is the government’s maximum capacity.”

Union Home Minister tweeted that the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi will be doubled and mobile vans at COVID-prone areas will be set up.

Containment measures

He added that paramilitary medical professional from across the country will be flown to Delhi to overcome the shortage of doctors and healthcare workers. He stressed on reviving all containment measures that were in place in Delhi such as marking containment zones, contact tracing quarantine and screening.

He said that a high level committee under Dr. V.K Paul, AIIMS and ICMR has been constituted that will prepare a protocol for high-risk patients to receive “plasma donation.”

According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday, the Capital recorded 3,235 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths and 7,606 recoveries in a 24-hour period. The number of tests conducted was 21,098 with a positivity rate of 15.33%. Of them, 9,221 were RTPCR tests and 11,877 were rapid antigen tests.

On November 14, the Capital recorded 7,340 new cases with 96 deaths. The number of tests conducted was 48,645 with a positivity rate of 14.79%. The total cases now stand at 4,85,406 with 7,614 deaths and 1,37,801 recoveries. There are 39,990 active cases, out of which 28,6819 are under home isolation.