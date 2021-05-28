Delhi to be gradually unlocked from next week, says Arvind Kejriwal

With positivity rate down, CM says it’s time to open up

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city, on May 28 said the national capital will gradually begin unlocking from next week.

In a video message after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Mr. Baijal, the Chief Minister said the process of opening up will be gradual, as per the advice of experts.

“In the last 24 hours, around 1,100 COVID cases have emerged in Delhi and the positivity rate has come down to 1.50%...people are no longer facing issues in finding hospital beds; it is the time to open up gradually,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We have to now gradually begin the unlock process. This was discussed in the DDMA meeting chaired by the L-G earlier today. It has been decided that next week, when the current lockdown ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, construction activities and factory operations will be allowed,” he added.

This, Mr. Kejriwal said, had been decided since the poor were the most vulnerable and needed to be protected from economic ruin, lest they lose their lives to financial deprivation instead of the Coronavirus.

Delhi government sources said an order to this effect would be issued soon and may not contain any significant changes except allowing construction activities and operations in industrial areas.