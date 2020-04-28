Delhi to await Centre order on extending lockdown

Extension of lockdown in the Capital beyond May 3 will depend on directions issued by the Centre, it emerged on Monday after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in a video conference, alongside his counterparts, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi government sources said that Mr. Kejriwal was not among the nine CMs who interacted with the PM on Monday. This was because the CM had already done so on April 11 where he had favoured the extension of the lockdown to April 30.

No stance

On Monday, the Delhi CM merely submitted details and required information related to the management of the pandemic, including the number of patients and containment zones.

The Delhi government does not have its own stance on the issue of further extension of lockdown and now awaits directions from the Centre, said sources.

‘Dual role of Delhi’

The Delhi government is awaiting directions pertaining to a graded exit strategy or status quo, sources said, adding that some clarity is expected over the next day or two.

On April 11, Mr. Kejriwal had sought to make a case for a Centre-sponsored relief package and funding on par with other States to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. He had submitted that Delhi had “a dual role” and added responsibilities given the presence of foreign missions in its jurisdiction, a “significant population of foreigners” residing in it, and migrant workers being sustained by it at shelter homes.