Delhi to allow Metro, buses to run at 100% capacity for 2 weeks starting July 26

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday decided to allow metro trains and public buses to run at full capacity for the following fortnight.

Cinemas, auditoriums and spas will also be allowed to open subject to the enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

According to a DDMA order, for two weeks starting Monday (July 26 to August 9) Metro trains and public buses will be allowed to carry passengers up to 100% of their capacity.

The number of attendees at funerals and marriage ceremonies was also increased with both allowed to have up to 100 people in attendance.

Cinemas and auditoriums, according to the order, are also allowed to open at 50% of total capacity.