Delhi

Delhi to allow Metro, buses to run at 100% capacity for 2 weeks starting July 26

Delhi Metro rail. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday decided to allow metro trains and public buses to run at full capacity for the following fortnight.

Cinemas, auditoriums and spas will also be allowed to open subject to the enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

According to a DDMA order, for two weeks starting Monday (July 26 to August 9) Metro trains and public buses will be allowed to carry passengers up to 100% of their capacity.

The number of attendees at funerals and marriage ceremonies was also increased with both allowed to have up to 100 people in attendance.

Cinemas and auditoriums, according to the order, are also allowed to open at 50% of total capacity.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2021 7:25:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-to-allow-metro-buses-to-run-at-100-capacity-for-2-weeks-starting-july-26/article35510870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY