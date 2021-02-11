Delhi to add 82 more vaccination sites today

Record 14,743 beneficiaries get vaccine in single day, city reports 7 adverse events

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it will add 82 more vaccination sites across the city from Thursday, taking the total to 265.

The announcement came on a day when a total of 14,743 beneficiaries — healthcare and front-line workers — took the COVID-19 vaccination in a single day, the highest so far. There were seven Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a government spokesperson.

The number of people vaccinated on Wednesday was 80.5% of the daily target of 18,300. The number of healthcare workers taking the vaccine had been dropping, when the government recently decided to start vaccinating front-line workers too. Since then, vaccination numbers have gone up and many senior officials have also taken the vaccine.

A special drive was recently conducted for the police and a large number of personnel were vaccinated at the current 183 sites.

Some sites were also earmarked for police personnel to increase their coverage, officials said.

127 new cases

Delhi witnessed 127 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,36,387, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,884.

A total of 66,803 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 6,24,457 people have recovered and there are now only 1,046 active cases.