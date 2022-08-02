Delhi

Delhi: ‘Tiranga bike rally’ for MPs of all parties on Wednesday

Delhi: ‘Tiranga bike rally’ for MPs of all parties on Wednesday. File | Photo Credit: Sudershan V.
PTI New Delhi August 02, 2022 11:39 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 11:39 IST

The culture ministry is organising a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday morning for MPs, Union minister Pralhad Joshi has said and appealed to members of all political parties to attend it.

Briefing reporters after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, the parliamentary affairs minister stressed that it was a cultural ministry programme and not of his party as he asked MPs of all parties to join the exercise at 8.30 am.

At the meeting, BJP president J. P. Nadda laid out a host of exercises for the party members during a week-long programme starting from August 9 in the run up to August 15, the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

