Delhi teen held in Instagram chat group case

A 15-year-old boy has been apprehended following a probe into an Instagram chat group incident, in which boys used obscene language while referring to certain girls and shared their photographs.

Police on Monday registered a case under Sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the IT Act after screenshots of the chat surfaced on social media.

A South Delhi school had also filed a complaint at Saket Police regarding the matter. During the probe, police have found the involvement of male students of four South Delhi schools and further investigation is under way. The 15-year-old had sent a photo on the group, it was found.

The chat room is suspected to have been created in March end. The screenshots of the chats went viral after at least one Twitter account shared them on May 3. The FIR was registered on Monday.

Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, also responded to the matter and said, “We absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it. We have policies that disallow the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, as well as threats to share such imagery and we take this issue very seriously. Ensuring our community can express themselves in a safe and respectful way is our top priority.”