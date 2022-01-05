Delhi Teachers’ University will make India ‘Vishwaguru’: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi

05 January 2022 01:53 IST

BJP says government keeps announcing universities ‘only for publicity’

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed the Delhi Teachers’ University Bill with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying teachers graduating from the university will lead India to become a “Vishwaguru”.

Participating in the discussion, Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the BJP is not serious about education. The Central government, he said, has increased the fees of IITs from ₹90,000 to ₹3 lakh while the IIM fees have gone up to ₹23 lakh. This will make it difficult for the children from poor families to get admission in these institutions, he said.

Mr. Sisodia said he is ready to answer every question in the Assembly but the BJP does not have the “courage to hear the truth”.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar demanded that the Babarpur Assembly constituency be renamed after former president and scientist A.P.J. Abdul Kalam while another BJP MLA Abhay Verma requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to change the name of Laxmi Nagar metro station to Laxmi Nagar-Shakarpur metro station.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the government “could not respond” either to his allegations or the questions raised by him.

During the debate on the Delhi Teachers’ University Bill, Mr. Bidhuri said the government keeps announcing universities “only for publicity”.

The LoP also placed in the Assembly grievances of the teachers and staff members of 12 government-funded colleges of Delhi University.

“The staff members have not got their salaries for six months. Thousands of posts of principals, vice-principals and teachers are lying vacant in Delhi schools. Not a single guest teacher was confirmed, but thousands of them were fired,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The government has increased the fees at Delhi Technological University by lakhs of rupees. The promise of education to poor children has also proved to be false,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Bidhuri said he also questioned the new excise policy during the question-and-answer period and asked how many liquor shops were open in non-conforming areas and how much commission was given to wholesalers and retailers.

But, Mr. Sisodia “did not have this information”, he said. “Mr. Sisodia admitted that in the Master Plan-2021, liquor shops have been allowed in non-conforming areas, but when asked where these shops were open, he could not answer,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

New liquor policy

Mr. Sisodia said due to the new liquor policy in Delhi, “the commission of BJP leaders has been stopped” which is why they are “furious and upset”. “The policy has stopped the theft of ₹3,500 crore. Earlier, this money used to go to BJP leaders as commission, now it is coming to Delhi’s treasury,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia made the statement during the discussion on the new liquor policy in the House.

He said before the new policy, there was no liquor shop in about 80 wards of Delhi. In these places, illegal outlets were being run under the patronage of BJP leaders in connivance with the corporations and the police.