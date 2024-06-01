Delhi Tamil Education Association entitled to appoint Principals, teachers: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA), an aided minority institution, is entitled to make appointments against the vacant posts of Principals and teachers in the schools run by it without prior approval of the Directorate of Education (DoE).

“No prior permission or approval of the DoE is required. The extent of regulation by the DoE is limited to prescribing qualifications and experience of the Principals and teachers,” the High Court said in its May 27 judgment.

It said so long as the Principals and teachers who are appointed possess the prescribed qualifications and experience, there can be no restriction whatsoever on the right of the petitioner to make appointments to fill in the vacancies in the schools run by it.

The High Court’s ruling came on a petition filed by DTEA, which runs seven schools with 6,879 students, stating that four posts of Principal and 108 posts of teacher, out of 374 sanctioned posts in the aided linguistic minority schools, are presently vacant.

Advocate Romy Chacko, representing DTEA, said the association made numerous representations to the DoE for grant of clearance to fill in the posts. He said the DoE was not granting clearance to fill in the vacant posts despite the association providing answers to the clarifications sought by the department.

He said DTEA came into existence in 1923 as a vehicle to promote and propagate the Tamil language and the culture and ethos of the Tamils.

Mr. Chacko said standard of education in the aided minority schools is being seriously compromised as a result of the deficit in principals and teachers. “Nearly 30% of the sanctioned posts of teachers are lying vacant,” he said.

The High Court, in its 79-page judgment, said the grant of aid, by the State, to the minority institution, makes no substantial difference to the absolute right of the association to appoint the Principal, teachers and other staff.

“At the highest, the State can regulate the proper utilization of the aid which it grants. It cannot subjugate the minority educational institution to its dictates in the matter of appointment of teachers, or Principals, on the pretext that it has granted aid to the institution,” the High Court added.