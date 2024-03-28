ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi students excel in The Hindu Young World painting contest

March 28, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The winners of the painting contest. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Yash Jain of Hillwoods Academy (Sub-Junior), Anwesha Borgohain of Somerville School, Noida (Junior), and Shivika Bose of Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan (Senior) won the first prizes in their respective categories in the regional finale of the JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition – The Hindu Young World, organised on the premises of the ASN Senior Secondary School at Mayur Vihar in Delhi on March 17.

The prompts given to the children included topics like ‘dreamy night sky’, ‘animal tea party’, and ‘riding a cloud’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US