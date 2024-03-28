Delhi students excel in The Hindu Young World painting contest

March 28, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Yash Jain of Hillwoods Academy (Sub-Junior), Anwesha Borgohain of Somerville School, Noida (Junior), and Shivika Bose of Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan (Senior) won the first prizes in their respective categories in the regional finale of the JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition – The Hindu Young World, organised on the premises of the ASN Senior Secondary School at Mayur Vihar in Delhi on March 17.

The prompts given to the children included topics like ‘dreamy night sky’, ‘animal tea party’, and ‘riding a cloud’.

