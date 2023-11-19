Delhi struggles to breathe easy as air turns toxic

November 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - New Delhi

From a pregnant woman to a college student and a homemaker, Delhiites of different age groups faced respiratory problems this month, when air pollution spiked. Some people also said that they see their existing conditions worsen every winter over the same reason.

Vikas, 24, was at the pulmonary medicine OPD of AIIMS, Delhi, with complaints of cough and breathlessness. “I study in Allahabad and a couple of days back, I came to Delhi and soon after coming back, my condition started getting worse. I’m coughing and there is a sound when I’m breathing at night. At times, I get breathless too,” Vikas said.

Nikhil Bante, a consultant (pulmonary medicine) at Holy Family Hospital, said that many patients’ conditions worsen when air pollution spikes.

“Aisha, an asthmatic patient I have been seeing for the past few years, had to be given steroids last winter when pollution spiked and her condition worsened. This year, her condition has worsened again and she started getting breathless and visited the emergency twice. But since she is three months pregnant now, we had to give her a lower dose of steroids,” Dr. Bante said.

He said that they cannot give steroids to women in the first trimester as it affects the growth of the foetus, and this makes treatment tricky. “If in severe Asthmatic patients oxygenation falls, it will affect the oxygenation of the foetus too,” he said.

Fauzia Begum, 39, a resident of Old Delhi, has lived in the national capital since her birth. She started getting recurrent coughs about seven years ago. In the first two years, she took homoeopathy and then shifted to allopathic medicine, but to no respite.

In the beginning of 2021, her symptoms included breathlessness; since then, she has been in and out of hospitals. “Every winter when pollution spikes, her condition worsens and she needs high flow of oxygen to just breathe normally,” her brother said. Ms. Begum is now wheelchair-bound and hardly steps out of her house.

Seema Sharma, 54, mother of two, had a lung infection in 2014 and since then, winters have been a tough time for her. “When pollution increases, I become breathless and even now I’m getting breathless,” she said in a strained voice.

Ms. Sharma said that she had been struggling for the past 15 days. “I had to go to the hospital about a week back and I have restarted my medicine. But still I’m coughing a lot and there is a pain in my chest.” she said.

On Sunday, the city’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Environment Minister Gopal Rai cautioned that there was still need to be vigilant, even as the AQI had improved from the ‘severe’ reading from a few days ago. He added that the emphasis was currently on intensifying water sprinkling.

