Delhi stands in solidarity with Unnao rape survivor

While the survivor in the Unnao rape case is battling for her life after a car she was travelling in along with her family and lawyer was hit by a truck, several Delhiites, who gathered at the India Gate here in solidarity, wondered whether it was a mere accident or there was more to it.

Several protesters demanded government’s intervention in the matter. “We want BJP to expel MLA Kuldeep Senger who is an accused in the case. All stood for Rama Devi when someone made a provocative remark, but nobody did so for the Unnao rape victim. BJP makes big hue and cry about ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’ aandolan but do not act accordingly,” said Pooja Tripathi from the All India Mahila Congress.

Activist and founder of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav, recalling the protests held seven years ago after the December 16, 2012 gang rape incident in the Capital, said: “We were here to protest for Nirbhaya but were lathi-charged. Back then, we believed that such a brutal incident would not be repeated again. But a 17-year-old minor girl was brutally raped and her father is framed as a culprit.Her father was beaten to death in jail. All the witnesses are being killed one after the another.” This is a silent protest to fight for the innocent girl who is battling for life and to raise questions as to why she was not provided protection, he said.

Sailesh Jain, a tourist from Gujrat who participated in the protest, said: “It’s the media from where I got to know about this case today. I believe women are not safe in Delhi and UP. As we speak, there is probably some women being assaulted. In Surat, however, women are safer.

Nishkant Hashmi, who works in an IT company said: “If government representatives are involved in such cases how will women ever feel safe? I also have women in my family who do not feel safe.”