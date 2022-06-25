Delhi Sports University to award degrees

CM hands over cheques to sportspersons under ‘Mission Excellence’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the upcoming Delhi Sports University will provide degrees to sportspersons to help them get jobs. Mr. Kejriwal said the Delhi government had provided sportspersons with the necessary facilities and monetary support while negating any political intervention in the selection process.

“At the Delhi Sports University, players will be provided degrees in their respective sports such as B.A. in kabaddi, B.A. in wrestling and B.A. in cricket among others,” he said.

He handed over cheques to 60 sportspersons under the Delhi government’s ‘Mission Excellence’ initiative that provides financial assistance to promising players.

In the first year of the scheme, Mr. Kejriwal said, the Delhi government had distributed financial assistance of ₹9.51 crore to 117 players, while adding, “We will not allow talented players to face any lack of funds; we have to make the country proud.” He highlighted that the players who were given financial aid by the Delhi government under the scheme have brought medals for India in the Olympics.

The CM added that he dreamt of an India where our sportspersons brought more international medals to the country than Chinese and American contestants.

The ‘Mission Excellence Scheme’ programme was operationalised in the year 2018 to provide financial assistance to top-performing sportspersons of Delhi. Through the scheme, financial assistance is given to top-level sportspersons for training and maintaining their dietary supplements to compete in international tournaments and championships.

(With inputs from PTI)