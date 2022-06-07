Delhi Sports University signs MoU to impart world-class sports education

BJP says the university exists only on paper

In a bid to impart “world-class sports education” to Indian athletes and achieve the country’s dreams in this regard, the Delhi Sports University on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of East London.

The memorandum, which was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at an event in Chanakyapuri here, aims to build cooperation between both the universities in exchange of knowledge, research and innovation opportunities in the fields of sports science and staff and student exchange, the government said.

This will help develop new courses and careers for sports, thereby improving the sports ecosystem in both the countries, the government added.

“There’s a nagging feeling in every Indian’s heart that despite being a country of 130 crore people we’ve only won a handful of medals. Delhi Sports Policy aims to nurture a culture of sports that can catapult underprivileged children to the global arena,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The Sports Policy of Delhi has two main objectives: to nurture a culture of sports in Delhi and to ensure that we win as many medals as possible in the Olympics for our nation,” he added.

‘University only on paper’

The BJP opposition, meanwhile, accused Mr. Kejriwal of dealing only in promises and alleged that the university only existed on paper.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Mr. Kejriwal had boasted of setting up a sports university on October 3, 2019, at Mundka but nobody knew its whereabouts.

“Till date, Delhiites haven’t seen the face of this university and ironically the same university has now entered a pact with another university with the aim to promote world-class players,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

It is difficult to expect a sports varsity from a government that could not start even one new school in the past seven years, Mr. Gupta added.

‘Scout all-India talent’

Speaking at Tuesday’s event, the Delhi CM said, “Delhi Sports University doesn’t belong to Delhi alone, we’ve developed it for every single Indian out there. The Delhi government will ensure that talent from across the country makes it to Delhi Sports University; we’ll scout talent all across India.”

In October, 2019, the Delhi Cabinet had passed the bill to set up Delhi Sports University in Mundka. It was proposed that the university will be set up as a State university and it will have a full-fledged Delhi Sports School, affiliated with the CBSE, for imparting education with an emphasis on sports. Last year, the government appointed India’s first woman Olympic medal winner Karnam Malleswari as the Vice-Chancellor of the upcoming university.

Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council congratulated both the universities on “inking of this partnership that will bring immense value for the students looking to build their careers in athletics”.