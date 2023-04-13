ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Sports School to be operational by July: Atishi

April 13, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The co-educational school, located at Ludlow Castle at Civil Lines, will start admitting students for classes VI to IX this academic session through talent scouting

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Education Minister Atishi reviewing preparations for the Delhi Sports School on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday said the Delhi Sports School will be operational from July and prepare students for international-level competitions from an early age.

During an inspection of the under-construction school at Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines, the Minister said it will start this academic session for classes VI to IX, and students are being selected through talent scouting.

The government said the co-educational school will be fully residential and provide separate accommodation facilities for boys and girls. It will also have professional training facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports: archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, table tennis and lawn tennis.

“It will be closely linked to the Delhi Sports University to prepare sportpersons to bring laurels to the country in the Olympics by providing training facilities for 10 Olympic sports.

“Education and sports have always been considered separately and sports was considered as just an option. This is the reason why, despite having such a large population, we lag behind in the medal tally at the Olympics. The Kejriwal Government is working to change this perception and show that sports is also a form of education,” Ms. Atishi said.

She added that students enrolled at the school will be trained by specialist coaches and be assessed continuously on their sports training and performance, with the help of former international athletes and coaches. The school will have a sports science centre and an athlete monitoring system to enhance sports performance through scientific means.

