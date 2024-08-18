GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi: Speeding Mercedes kills a 34-year-old cycle rider in Ashram

According to the police, the victim died on the spot when the speeding Mercedes hit him from behind on morning of August 17 and escaped from the location; the driver of the Mercedes has been arrested

Updated - August 18, 2024 12:41 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 12:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

ANI
A 34-year-old cycle rider was killed in a hit-and-run case when a speeding Mercedes allegedly mowed him down near Ashram in south Delhi

A 34-year-old cycle rider was killed in a hit-and-run case when a speeding Mercedes allegedly mowed him down near Ashram in south Delhi | Photo Credit: Special arrangements

A 34-year-old cycle rider was killed in a hit-and-run case when a speeding Mercedes allegedly mowed him down near Ashram in south Delhi, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes identified as Pradeep Gautam has been arrested, and the car was seized. According to the police, the victim Mr. Rajesh died on the spot when the speeding Mercedes hit him from behind on Saturday morning (August 17, 2024) and escaped from the location.

Debating India’s new hit-and-run law | Explained

Later, the car driver surrendered at a police station in the evening, police said. The police traced the ownership of the car and figured that the owner had given the car to Mr. Pradeep one month ago to sell it. As per police, the body of the deceased was found on the roadside and his cycle was found about 150 metres ahead.

Striking fear: On hit-and-run accident cases and Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Habi Prasad, the uncle of the deceased, told that the deceased was going to duty when the Mercedes hit him. "The Mercedes driver hit him (Rajesh) from behind and dragged him to 7-8 metres. He died on the spot. The cycle was dragged at least 100-150 metres," Mr. Prasad said. The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted on Sunday (August 18, 2024)

