Delhi: Special courts to try unregulated deposit schemes cases get CM nod

January 31, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to constitute two designated courts in each judicial district of Delhi to try cases linked to unregulated deposit schemes.

The proposal has been sent to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for approval.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement said the decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Delhi High Court Chief Justice under Section 8 of the Centre’s Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

The statement said the Act provided for a “comprehensive mechanism to ban unregulated deposit schemes, other than deposits taken in the ordinary course of business, and to protect the interest of depositors”.

According to the Act, “deposit” means an amount of money received by way of an advance or loan or in any other form, by any deposit taker with a promise to return whether after a specified period or otherwise, either in cash or in kind or the form of a specified service, with or without any benefit in the form of interest, bonus, profit or in any other form.

CONNECT WITH US