GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi: Special courts to try unregulated deposit schemes cases get CM nod

January 31, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to constitute two designated courts in each judicial district of Delhi to try cases linked to unregulated deposit schemes.

The proposal has been sent to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for approval.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement said the decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Delhi High Court Chief Justice under Section 8 of the Centre’s Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

The statement said the Act provided for a “comprehensive mechanism to ban unregulated deposit schemes, other than deposits taken in the ordinary course of business, and to protect the interest of depositors”.

According to the Act, “deposit” means an amount of money received by way of an advance or loan or in any other form, by any deposit taker with a promise to return whether after a specified period or otherwise, either in cash or in kind or the form of a specified service, with or without any benefit in the form of interest, bonus, profit or in any other form.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.