Delhi snooping case | CBI registers case against Manish Sisodia, 6 others

March 16, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against seven people, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the allegations of snooping on March 16, 2023.

The Union Home Ministry in February gave the CBI permission to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with allegations of “snooping on political opponents through a specially designed feedback unit (FBU)“.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, the PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period.

In February, the L-G had approved a CBI proposal and recommended it to the MHA, to register a case against the Deputy CM for the creation and functioning of a ‘feedback unit’ set up under the Vigilance Department, which allegedly started functioning from 2016.

According to the CBI’s preliminary inquiry into the matter on a 2016 complaint from an official of the Delhi Directorate of Vigilance, the FBU indulged in collecting political intelligence and snooping.

“The Feedback Unit, in addition to collecting the mandated information, also collected political intelligence/intelligence qua miscellaneous issues,” the CBI said in its preliminary inquiry report.

