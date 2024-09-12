Delhi: Snack seller mowed down by cluster bus 

A snack seller was mowed down by a cluster bus at Dichaon village in the Capital’s Shiv Murti area, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the deceased, Vijay Kumar, was returning home with his cousin Dharmender from a weekly market after selling samosas.

“Initial investigation has revealed that when Vijay Kumar and his cousin reached near Shiv Murti, a cluster bus coming from the Nangloi side hit them,” a police officer added.

The police said Kumar died on the spot while Dharmender sustained injuries in the accident. An FIR has been registered and efforts are under way to nab the accused driver, they added.