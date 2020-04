The COVID-19 lockdown has resulted in very few vehicles on the roads of Delhi. Only essential commercial units are functioning in the city and the current weather is favourable for dispersion of pollutants.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has reported 46% reduction in PM2.5 levels in Delhi. A 50% depletion in PM10 concentrations has also been reported. There has also been a dramatic reduction in smog in the national capital.