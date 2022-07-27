Delhi slowly becoming EV capital: Kejriwal at launch of charging stations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gehlot inaugurating Electric Vehicle Charging Station at Rajghat, in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

July 27, 2022 17:06 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated seven electric vehicle charging stations and said the city is slowly becoming the EV capital of the country.

"In 2020, the Delhi government had formulated EV Policy and we didn't expect we would get such a resounding response. Last year, 25,809 vehicles were sold and in the seven months this, over 29,000 vehicles have been sold and the numbers will increase by the end of this year. Electric vehicles comprised 9.3% of the vehicles sold this year, with two-wheelers selling the most... This means that Delhi is slowly becoming the EV capital," Mr. Kejriwal said at the event.

He shared that there is an application through which people can get information on their nearest charging stations and the occupancy.

Two types of charging facilities are available at the stations — fast charging in which one will pay ₹10 per unit of electricity and slow charging for which one will have to pay ₹3 per unit of electricity consumed.