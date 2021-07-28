Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University extends application date to Aug. 17

NEW DELHI

28 July 2021 00:32 IST

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exam results are likely to be announced this week

The city will soon witness the rush for college admissions as the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board examination results are likely to be announced this week.

In this backdrop, the newly established Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will offer an array of opportunities for students looking to pick up a skill and get ready to enter the job market. The university said students are unaware that they can opt for diploma courses that will help them gain a skill after completing Class 10. On Tuesday, the DSEU announced that it will be extending its date to receive applications for all its diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses to August 17.

The university said that it will be offering diploma courses to suit the varied interests of students like interior design, garment technology, printing, and electronics among others that are tailor-made to suit the need of the employers looking for trained youth for entry-level jobs.

The DSEU will be offering 15 diploma courses at it polytechnics, 10 of which existed earlier and have been merged with the university. The university said that some of the alumni of the polytechnics have made a mark for themselves and that it wishes to make students aware of the career opportunities that lie ahead of them.

Applicants will have to take an interest profiling test developed by the university called the personality, entrepreneurial mindset and general ability test to help them choose the course they are most suited for.