Delhi skaters Mandi Monkeys find a new turf at Mandi House metro station

The skateboarders of Delhi-NCR have found a turf to practise their skills on — the Mandi House metro station! Randomly 30 to 40 skaters assemble with their flipboards in front of the metro gate and glide effortlessly on the long paved platform. Some of them pull off professional stunts, while some come for pure fun and practise; few also come to learn.

“People come here from all over the city and I love teaching newcomers; I myself learned watching others,” says Shashwat Sunil, one of the founding members of the group called Mandi Monkeys, that was formed in 2022.

Delhi does not have designated skating zones. The skaters come together as a community and have some weekend fun either at Deer Park in Hauz Khas or Kartavya Path. Mandi House metro has suddenly become a popular and accessible skateboarding destination.

When Shashwat started off here first with a skateboard borrowed from a friend, about half-a-dozen others joined him as and when they found time. “Within a few months, people started gathering, showing interest, asking questions and joining and the group began to grow,” says Shashwat.

“Most of us try out whatever we find or learn on YouTube,” says photographer Rahul Shakarwal, who takes time off from his shoots to explore the nuances of skating.

Finding their space

He laments the lack of coaching and equipment but feels happy that at least the community of skaters comes together to fill the void of an organised skate school in Delhi.

Shashwat recalls how in the early days, there would be a regular brush with the law enforcement personnel on duty at the metro station.

“But now there is a mutual understanding between us; they don’t bother us anymore and rather enjoy watching us dotricks with the skateboard,” he says.

Adiba Satya, Delhi University student, says he was going to NSD to watch a play with his mother early this year when he first spotted the skaters.

“I talked to Shashwat bhaiya and started coming here to learn skateboarding,” says the 19-year-old, who wishes to get better at the sport.

Every evening around 6, the pavement outside Gate No.2 of Mandi House metro station gets crowded with skaters and onlookers. The fun sessions usually continue seamlessly till 9pm. Mandi House is a prominent hub of multiple art forms, including theatre, exhibitions, dance and music programmes.

Cultural hub

“It has always been a space for self-expression and we the Mandi Monkey Skaters are also trying to express ourselves through our stunts and tricks,” says Shashwat.

“For me, skating is liberating. I find it easier to do it here with the community,” says Amandeep Singh, a stand-up comic who joined last year. He was introduced to the place by a friend. “Skaters as young as 11 years come with their siblings; there are young students and professionals who take time out everyday and add to the joy of skating here,” he says.

The Mandi Monkey skaters also compete with fellow skating communities from across the country, such as the Hilltop Skatepark in Bhopal. It is a friendly rivalry that helps maintain camaraderie among the community members.

“Friendly intercity events also take place periodically and among us we also have Shivam Balhara, a seasoned skater who has won a silver medal in Men’s Park Skateboarding in the 36th National Games,” says Shaswat with much pride.

With inputs from Ridhima Thareja