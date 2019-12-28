Delhi

Delhi shudders at 4.2℃, headed for its coldest winter since 1901

A man warms himself by a bonfire as cars ply in the background on a cold and wintry night, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

A man warms himself by a bonfire as cars ply in the background on a cold and wintry night, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Since December 14, most parts of the city have witnessed 14 consecutive “cold days”

The national capital braved another “severe cold day” on December 27, recording a minimum of 4.2℃, the season’s lowest, the weather department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a “cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. A “severe cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5℃ below normal.

The mercury is likely to drop further on the weekend.

The city, which has been witnessing the longest December cold spell since 1997, recorded a high of 13.4℃, which was seven notches below normal.

The air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category at 4 p.m., primarily due to low wind speed, high humidity and cold weather.

The Meteorological Department on December 26 said the Delhi-NCR region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901.

“The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20℃ only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997,” an IMD official said.

In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till December 26 was 19.85℃. It is expected to dip to 19.15℃ by December 31, he said.

“If it happens, it will be the second-coldest December since 1901. December 1997 recorded the lowest MMT of 17.3℃,” the official said.

Since December 14, most parts of the city have witnessed 14 consecutive “cold days” or a 14-day “cold spell”. December 1997 saw a 13-day cold spell. After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years — 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.

“Severe cold day/cold day” conditions are predicted till December 29. A relief is expected next week due to a change in the wind direction.

