Delhi should be spelt as Dilli: Goel

BJP leader Vijay Goel demanded on Wednesday that the name of the national capital be spelt ‘Dilli’ in English instead of ‘Delhi’

The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking during the question hour of the ongoing budget session.

In response to Goel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said after receiving any such proposal, his Ministry would forward it to the department concerned and a decision would be taken on the response received thereto.

He said though the etymology of Delhi is uncertain, popular beliefs point out that the name Delhi originated from Raja Dillu, a king of the Mauryan Dynasty who named the city after himself.