Delhi shivers at 2.4 degree; 29 trains delayed

Delhi continued to remain in grip of cold conditions on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, officials said.
Twenty-nine trains were delayed for over two-nine hours due to weather conditions, they said.
“The minimum temperature was recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal,” a MeT official said, adding, the humidity was 97 per cent.
The air quality recorded at 9.38 am was 433 in the “severe” category.
The maximum temperature in the national capital would hover around 16 degrees Celsius.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.