Delhi shivers at 2.4 degree; 29 trains delayed

Scene over Rajpath on a cold morning in New Delhi on December 31, 2019. The Capital is gripped by bone-chilling cold.

Scene over Rajpath on a cold morning in New Delhi on December 31, 2019. The Capital is gripped by bone-chilling cold.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Delhi’s air quality index recorded at 9.38 am was 433 in the “severe” category.

Delhi continued to remain in grip of cold conditions on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, officials said.

Twenty-nine trains were delayed for over two-nine hours due to weather conditions, they said.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal,” a MeT official said, adding, the humidity was 97 per cent.

The air quality recorded at 9.38 am was 433 in the “severe” category.

The maximum temperature in the national capital would hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

