Delhi shivers as temperature plummets to 2.4°C

Saturday morning was the second coldest day in Delhi since 1992, with the minimum temperature touching 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches lower than the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality in the city also plummeted to “severe” category and is expected to remain at that level on Sunday and Monday, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist on Sunday too, with a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 13 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

“Dense to very dense fog prevailed at Delhi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Chandigarh and Gaya, with visibility between 0 and 50 metres. Latest satellite images indicate dense cloud cover engulfing most parts of north-west India and extending all along the Indo-Gangetic plains,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 14.4 degrees Celsius, colder than the season's normal by six degrees, according to IMD. Also, dense fog reduced visibility to zero metre at Palam and 100 metres at Safdarjung.

The IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog and severe cold wave over most places of Delhi-NCR on December 29 and 30.

The mean maximum temperature for December till now is 19.18 degrees Celsius and it is most likely to become the second coldest December since 1901 (coldest is 17.3 degrees Celsius in December 1997). Also, rain has been forecast for December 31 and January 1.

Severe pollution

"SAFAR model predicts extreme calm surface winds for the next two days. The AQI on December 29 is forecast to be in the severe category. Under these extremely cold conditions, strong near-surface inversion is predicted for December 29 and 30 night, which will trap pollutants close to the surface and severe AQI category is likely to continue till December 30,” said SAFAR.

The city’s AQI on Saturday was 409 (severe), up from Friday's 373 (very poor), according to the 4 p.m. bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, which is the average of the past 24 hours.