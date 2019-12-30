Delhi

Delhi set to record coldest day in 119 years on Monday: IMD

A thick blanket of dense fog envelopes Delhi and NCR reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets. Several flights and trains were also cancelled or postponed due to this.

The temperature recorded by the Safdurjung laboratory at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degrees Celsius

Delhi is likely to experience its coldest day in December in 119 years on Monday with the day temperature recording 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

“Delhi likely to record most (sic) coldest day today in last 119 year for Dec Month as day temp till 1430 IST of today has been unusually (cold) following a coldest trend with Safdarjung at 1430 IST has 09.4degC,” the IMD tweeted.

