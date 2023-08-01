Delhi services Bill ‘undemocratic’, ‘illegal’: AAP

August 01, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday termed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace the Delhi services ordinance, the epitome of “undemocratic” and “illegal” legislative action by the BJP-led Centre.

The draft Bill, which was circulated among MPs on Monday, is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Mr. Chadha said the Bill was an outright assault on the people of Delhi, an affront to the judiciary, and a menacing threat to the future of the country’s federal system.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the underlying message of the Bill was that if people elect a non-BJP government, it will not be allowed to function smoothly.

‘Bid to wrest power’

“The BJP has become politically irrelevant in Delhi, leading to its desperate attempt to wrest power from AAP and render the government ineffective through this Bill,” the MP said.

The Bill is a testing ground for experiments aimed at destabilising non-BJP governments in the country. “The potential replication of such ordinances and mechanisms in other regions could jeopardise the Constitution and undermine democratic principles,” he said.

Mr. Chadha appealed to all MPs who hold the Constitution and democracy in high regard to unite against the Bill and vote against it in both Houses of Parliament.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.