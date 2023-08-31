Delhi Services Act gives officers licence to rebel against elected govt., says CM

August 31, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the recently amended Delhi Services Act should be struck down as it has given the bureaucrats “a licence to openly rebel” against the orders of an elected government.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act came into being earlier this month. It replaced an ordinance which the BJP-led Centre had promulgated following a Supreme Court verdict that gave the control of services to the AAP government.

The Act gives the Centre control over the officers in the Delhi government.

“The Delhi Services Act gives a licence to officers to openly rebel against written orders of the elected government. And officers have started refusing to obey the orders of elected Ministers. Can any State or country or institution run like this?” Mr. Kejriwal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “This Act will ruin Delhi, which is what the BJP wants. The act needs to be struck down as soon as possible,” he added.

The CM’s remarks came after Services Minister Atishi alleged that Principal Secretary (Finance) A.C. Verma had refused to obey her order to depute a lawyer to approach the Supreme Court against a High Court order over GST refund.

‘Threat to democracy’

Ms. Atishi alleged that despite directions from her office, the officer said he would not obey her orders as the authority in this matter lies with the Lieutenant-Governor.

“Does this mean that if the Delhi government decides to file a case against the L-G, then the L-G will have the right to appoint the opposing counsel as well,” Ms. Atishi asked.

She said the situation is arising due to the “unlawful and unconstitutional” Act, which poses a “significant threat to democracy”.

The L-G office refused to comment on the issue.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said CM Kejriwal and his Ministers are frustrated as the Act has put to an end to their “corrupt governance”.

