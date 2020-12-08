Delhi sees lowest daily new cases in 3 months

Virus tally in Capital stands at 5,93,924

Delhi witnessed 1,674 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours — lowest in over three months — taking the total number of cases to 5,93,924, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 63 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 9,706.

The last time the number of new cases was less than Monday’s figure was on August 31, when the number was 1,358. Of the total cases, 5,61,732 people have recovered and there are 22,486 active cases in the city at present.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases on Monday was 3.15%, lesser than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.74%, the government bulletin also said.

Out of the total 18,813 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 67.9% were vacant, according to the bulletin.

About 68.3% of ICU beds with ventilators for COVID-19 treatment in the city were occupied by Monday night and 50.1% of ICU beds without ventilators were full, as per Delhi government data.

In November, there were days when more than 50% of beds were occupied and about 90% of ICU beds with ventilators were full.

There were 6,292 containment zones in the city as on Monday.

The Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.